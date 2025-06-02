News

Blame and accusations are holding back major SIC projects, councillor claims 

June 2, 2025 0
The Culliveo road project was highlighted in the meeting, Photo: SIC

A senior councillor has claimed major projects have been held back due to poor procurement and departmental infighting. 

Development committee chairman Dennis Leask has called for senior management to “get around the table” and find out why everything seemed to take so long.

Speaking at today’s (Monday) policy and resources committee meeting, Mr Leask highlighted the Fair Isle ferry replacement, the new Cullivoe road and the inter-island connectivity programme, which includes looking at tunnels, as examples. 

He said procurement had been “far from effective” and he “struggled to understand” what was causing the delays.

The Lerwick South member claimed council departments blamed one another for the delays  and there were “always accusations from various people” .

“I think it’s time we got around the table and looked into why these delays are happening,” he said

“Because they are holding back our programmes significantly.”

Corporate services director Christine Ferguson defended officials working on the projects saying some had been particularly difficult due to procurement challenges.

Earlier this year the council had to re-tender the Cullivoe road project after “anomalies” were identified with the tendering exercise. 

Mrs Ferguson said such challenges made it “incredibly difficult” to maintain “momentum” with the work,

She said staff were “pulling out all the stops” and there was a “huge amount” of effort going on behind the scenes. 

The director said this was particularly the case for the Fair Isle ferry replacement, which had been a “huge challenge”.

Mrs Ferguson also said she was “very concerned” to hear Mr Leask’s comments about accusations and blame.

