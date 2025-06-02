NorthLink warns of delays on ferries

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

Passengers can expect disruption to NorthLink services over the next few days as weather forecasts predict gusts of 55 mph.

The ferry service warned of “minor” delays on arrival in Aberdeen, with the freight vessels Helliar and Hildasay expected to be late.

Passenger ferries scheduled to travel today (Monday) are so far unaffected and are expected to depart as scheduled.

The Met Office has forecast winds of up to 55 mph overnight tonight, with winds reaching 50mph in the early hours of Wednesday morning.