Screen depictions of Shetland driving increased tourist visits

Tourists visiting Hermaness. Photo: Steve Mathieson

The number of visitors to Shetland has risen more than a tenth over the past five years — mostly inspired to visit by film, TV and books about the isles — according to new survey data published in full today (Monday).

The latest Shetland Islands visitor survey also found that the tourists spent more than £50 million in 2024, as councillors were told at a meeting of the development committee last week.

The figures do not include visitors from cruise ships.

The spending surge represents a real terms increase of 13 per cent since 2019, which development committee chairman Dennis Leask said represents a “remarkable recovery” for this isles’ visitor economy since the pandemic.

“While there are always areas where improvements can be made,” said the Lerwick South councillor, “the survey results will greatly help our efforts to responsibly sustain and grow tourism in Shetland, with the isles continuing to be a unique and attractive destination for visitors from all over the world.”

Just over half of the survey’s respondents said they were inspired to visit by popular representations of Shetland in film, TV and literature — doubtless including Ann Cleaves’ book series and subsequent BBC adaptation.

More visitors than ever also enjoyed their stay in Shetland, according to the survey.

Seven of every 10 visitors told VisitScotland Shetland was “one of the best holidays they have ever taken.”