Volunteers awarded British Empire Medals

The two ribbon styles of the British Empire Medal. Photo: SIC

Two volunteers were awarded the British Empire Medal for their dedicated service to the community.

Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch presented the medals to Kathleen Stout and Andrew Nisbet today (Monday), after they were included in the King’s New Years Honours list in December.

Ms Stout was awarded for her work with the Royal Voluntary Service as a lunch club volunteer, while Mr Nisbet has been honoured for his work volunteering in Yell.

Andrew Nisbet BEM and Kathleen Stout BEM, with convener Andrea Manson and Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch. Photo: SIC

The Lord Lieutenant today presented their medals, accompanied by council convener Andrea Manson, and in the company of the recipients’ families.