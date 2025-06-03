MP says space engagement should be ‘hardwired’

The SaxaVord Spaceport site at Lamba Ness. Photo: SaxaVoird/Shetland Flyer

Calls have been made for engagement between government and the SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst.

Alistair Carmichael has spoken following the release of Labour’s strategic defence review.

The isles MP was speaking during a government statement on Monday night, and highlighted the important role of the space industry in the government’s defence policy.

He welcomed the proposal for a cabinet sub-committee to set a strategic approach to the space sector.

Speaking in the House, Mr Carmichael said: “The review describes responsibility for space policy within government as ‘fragmented’, so its proposal for a ‘reinvigorated cabinet sub-committee’ to set the strategic approach to space is to be welcomed.

“That will clearly have significant implications for the development of a vertical-launch satellite facility at SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland.

“Will the secretary of state ensure that hardwired into that sub-committee is a process of engagement for the operators at SaxaVord and the communities that host them, so that both might be empowered to deliver on this most important strategic objective for the country as a whole?”

Responding for the government, defence secretary John Healey said: “At the heart of the SDR’s insight and recommendations is a new relationship between government and industry – one that we have already started to put in place and that allows industry and potential investors to see the challenges that we face and contribute their ideas and innovation to solving them.

“That principle will be applied just as much in space as it will in other areas of new capabilities that we need to develop.”

Reacting after the exchange, Mr Carmichael said: “No one can be in any doubt following the strategic defence review of the vital importance of the space sector to our national defence, and by extension SaxaVord spaceport as the UK’s only licenced vertical launch site.

“The secretary of state’s words are encouraging – albeit a little vague – but we need to see what this new relationship between government and industry looks like in the real world.

“There is an enormous opportunity for our economy and our defence capabilities from the space industry – the government must do its part to seize that opportunity.”