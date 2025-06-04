Procurement begins for new ‘lifeline’ freighter-flex vessels

An image of what the new vessels will look like. Image: Leadship/CMAL.

Procurement has begun for the much sought after freighter-flex vessels which are hoped to enhance the lifeline ferry service.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop announced today (Wednesday) that the tender process was under way for the two new NorthLink vessels.

The freighter-flex vessels will replace the aged Helliar and Hildasay, offering additonal freight capaciuty, quicker crossings and space for up to 200 passengers on board at peak times.

Ms Hyslop confirmed the launch of the procurment process in respose to a parliamenrty question from Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick.

Emma Roddick MSP.

“The Scottish government is fully committed to investing in all of our lifeline ferry services and so, I am pleased to see this progress in procuring two new freight flex vessels to serve the Northern Isles,” Ms Hyslop said,

“These new vessels will have increased freight capacity, higher operating speeds, and additional capacity for passengers in peak season.

“This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services to best meet the needs of the businesses and communities in the Northern Isles for years to come.

“The start of this procurement is an important milestone in our plans to improve ferry services and I look forward to following the progress of this project over the coming months.”

CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said the announcement marked an “important step forward in strengthening the long-term resilience of the Northern Isles services”.

“We look forward to receiving bids that demonstrate innovation, efficiency and the ability to deliver reliable vessels that will support a more adaptable and robust service for years to come,” he added.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett has thanked all those involved in the project.

“NorthLink Ferries welcomes the additional capacity that the freight flex vessels will provide, enabling us to continue to support the growth of the Northern Isles economies,” he added.

Ms Roddick said: ”It is great news that CMAL is moving to procure two new freight vessels for Orkney and Shetland.

“This will make such a difference to capacity on the route and promote resilience even when there are issues with weather or other disruption.

“This news shows that the Scottish government continues to listen to and invest in the future of our island communities.”