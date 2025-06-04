Six month supervision for sex offender

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 44-year-old former guizer who grabbed a woman’s buttocks at Up-Helly-A’ has been placed under supervision for six months.

Gareth Geddes, of Stocketgaet, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court in April when he was placed on the sex offenders register.

Back at court today (Wednesday), defence agent Tommy Allan said a “very detailed” criminal justice report had been compiled ahead of sentencing.

He said his client reacted on “impulse” during the fire festival but he did not for it for “sexual gratification”.

Mr Allan reminded the court that Geddes apologised when he realised offence had been caused to the victim.

In April, the court heard Geddes apologised to the victims partner and then again the following day.

“You can see from the report that he is genuinely sorry,” Mr Allan said.

The report concluded that Geddes was considered low risk of reoffending.

Mr Allan also said Geddes had learned lessons from the incident.

The solicitor said his client had been unable to take part in some activities with his children, due to having been placed on the sex offenders register.

And he said the publicity from the case had affected his ability to do community work.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the case “clearly had an effect” on Geddes and there was little reason to believe his remorse was “anything other than genuine”.

Geddes will be under supervision for six months but social workers can apply to have this reduced, should they see progress in him.