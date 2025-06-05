Stuart Hill ordered to complete unpaid work

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill has been ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work after he failed to pay a £500 fine issued in 2017.

Appearing from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday Hill told the court that he did not recognise the name on the letter addressed to him, which stated he was due to appear before the sheriff.

When asked by the court’s clerk to clarify his name, the 82-year-old said he was “Stuart of the family Hill”.

He also told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that he was superior to him, because the sheriff “stepped” down to his position, while Hill was a man.

Sheriff Cruickshank told the court the fine in question related to Hill’s candidacy at the 2017 general election.

He had failed to submit documents containing expenses and statements of all payments made, which were to be submitted to the appropriate election officer within 35 days.

Kirkwall Sheriff Court ordered Hill to pay the fine at a rate of £10 per week – however, nothing was paid.

Hill said he was not the person who was responsible for paying the fine although he was aware of the case.

“That’s because you were there,” Sheriff Cruickshank said.

However, the sovereignty campaigner maintained he was not “S-T-U-A-R-T A-L-A-N H-I-L-L” but “the man” Stuart Alan Hill.

The sheriff asked Hill if he was willing to pay the fine or was going to ask for an extension. Hill refused.

Sheriff Cruickshank said there were different options available to him to impose on Hill, one of which was a 14-day prison sentence.

Hill objected to this, claiming it was not appropriate according to the Criminal Justice Scotland Act book, which he had in the dock.

After hearing Hill’s claims and quotations, the sheriff said none were “relevant” to the fines inquiry which Hill was facing.

“I did not say I would send you to prison, I said it was an option,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he would instead order Hill to complete 75 hours of unpaid work, which would be to the benefit of the “Shetland community”.

When asked if he would comply with the order, Hill said he “would have to consider it”.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday to apprehend Hill after he failed to appear in court. He was arrested that afternoon.