In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 6th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Freight-flex procurement begins.
- EXCLUSIVE: Walker will complete 2,000 mile charity event in Unst next month.
- Rosebank developers uncertain of electrification at oil field.
- COURT: Stuart Hill ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work.
- Two child benefit cap criticised by councillors.
- Officials deny knowledge of plans for major offshore development.
- SPORT: Island games previews begin with look at lawn bowls.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment