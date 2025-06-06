News

In this week’s Shetland Times

June 6, 2025 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 6th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Freight-flex procurement begins.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Walker will complete 2,000 mile charity event in Unst next month.
  • Rosebank developers uncertain of electrification at oil field.
  • COURT: Stuart Hill ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work.
  • Two child benefit cap criticised by councillors.
  • Officials deny knowledge of plans for major offshore development.
  • SPORT: Island games previews begin with look at lawn bowls.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.