POLL: Should more ravens be shot to protect livestock?

Farmers and crofters are calling for more ravens to be shot to protect their lambs and calves from increased attacks.

Crofting councillor Allison Duncan said the corbies had been causing “considerable concern” for a number of years – particularly in his South Mainland ward.

Ravens are protected by law, meaning they cannot be shot without a licence, which are only granted by NatureScot when other options have been exhausted.

Mr Duncan said he had lost lambs to the corbies and he was aware of other farmers and crofters who had been hit even harder.

“We all want to stay within the law,” he said.

“But the time has come where action must be taken to address this problem.

“If the birds leave the farmers alone, we will leave them alone, but if they are attacking our livelihoods something has to be done.”

NatureScot’s head of wildlife management is expected to visit Shetland later this month to hear firsthand accounts from crofters and better understand the challenges ravens are posing in the isles.

The government body said its role was to balance the conservation of protected birds, including ravens, with the damage they may cause to livestock.

“We issue licences where there is no other satisfactory solution,” it said.

RSPB Scotland has also recognised the challenges posed by ravens.

“We know that ravens can cause serious agricultural damage to livestock at certain times of year and that this can result in emotional distress to those affected,” it said.

“While we are not responsible for licensing of lethal control, we have never objected to the use of specific licences to deal with ravens when substantiated.”

