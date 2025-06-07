Open mic ‘story slam’ is coming to Shetland

A summer storytelling event hosted by Moth in New York. Photo: Jason Falchook.

A loosely competitive live storytelling event is coming to the isles this winter, Shetland Arts announced yesterday (Friday).

‘Shetland Story Slam’, inspired by popular US event The Moth, will invite anyone with a tale to tell on a specific theme can put their name forward for five minutes in front of an open mic.

The rules: stories must be true, personal and no notes are allowed.

The Moth was founded in New York over 25 years ago and has grown since then to Australia, Africa and the UK — as well as onto a popular podcast highlighting the best stories from local events.

“We’re both huge fans of The Moth live storytelling podcast, and thought why not hold a live Shetland Story Slam?,” organisers Liz Musser and Ruth Oliver wrote in a blog post.

“And thanks to the Creative Shetland Commissioning Fund, we’re doing it!”

Shetland’s first Moth-inspired storytelling night is not until Saturday 22nd November, but the organisers have planned an informal chat about the event for the start of next month, Wednesday 2nd July, at Mareel from 5.30pm.

There will also be two free storytelling workshops earlier in November, with booking details still to come.

When the story slam does arrive in Shetland, the theme for stories will be “place”. Those interested should email [email protected].