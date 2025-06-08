Magnitude three earthquake registered east of Shetland

The earthquake's location, as recorded by the British Geological Survey.

A magnitude three earthquake shook the North Sea 140 kilometres east of Sumburgh yesterday (Saturday) morning, according to the British Geological Survey.

The earthquake began at 9.25am and appears not to have been felt on the isles.

It was, however, little more than a dozen kilometres from the Kraken and Kraken North oilfields.

Operator EnQuest has been approached for comment.

A three on the Richter scale makes this earthquake the largest in Britain for at least two months, but still only a “slight” shake unlikely to cause damage.