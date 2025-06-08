Orkney win junior inter-counties

Orkney have won this year’s junior inter-counties 154.5-140.5, after the final swimming event went down to the wire.

Orkney took the win at swimming, hockey and football. Shetland had more luck with netball and athletics.

This year marks Orkney’s third junior inter-county victory on the trot.

The final scores by event were:

• Athletics 48-47 to Shetland.

• Football 0-4 to Orkney (0-20 in inter-county points).

• Hockey 0-1 to Orkney (0-5 in inter-county points).

•Netball 47-31 to Shetland.

• Swimming 45.5-51.5 to Orkney.

Shetland’s athletics score was initially reported as 48.5 but later corrected down half a point.