Second day of junior inter-county underway

The second day of junior inter-county sport is underway with netball at the Clickimin sports centre.

Shetland took an initial lead after yesterday morning’s athletics — including a new 1500m record from runner Layla Todd.

Orkney had the best of the rest of the day however — stealing a narrow 1-0 hockey victory and a less narrow 4-0 win on the football pitch.

With five points awarded per goal difference in each sport, Orkney ended the first day 23.5 points up.

Shetland have taken an early lead at the netball, however, with swimming still to come.

