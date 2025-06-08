News Sport

Second day of junior inter-county underway

June 8, 2025
Second day of junior inter-county underway

The second day of junior inter-county sport is underway with netball at the Clickimin sports centre.

Shetland took an initial lead after yesterday morning’s athletics — including a new 1500m record from runner Layla Todd.

Orkney had the best of the rest of the day however — stealing a narrow 1-0 hockey victory and a less narrow 4-0 win on the football pitch.

With five points awarded per goal difference in each sport, Orkney ended the first day 23.5 points up.

Shetland have taken an early lead at the netball, however, with swimming still to come.

You can find live results updates here.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.