Sunshine and song at da Selkiewife Spree

Up and Drummin' entertain the crowds at this year's Spree.

Singing, sunshine and a special seal came together at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary today (Sunday) for its annual Selkiewife Spree.

“It couldn’t have been done without all the help,” said sanctuary trustee Pete Bevington, “and that’s always been the spirit of Hillswick sanctuary.”

While Smudge — a recovering grey seal — lolled in the sun, the crowds enjoyed musical performances from the Shetland Community Brass Band, Sauerkraut Seth and the Sheds, May and Mackie and Up an’ Drummin’ before Donald Sutherland, Alan McKay and friends rounded out the evening.

The Hillswick Wildlife sanctuary was founded by Mr Bevington’s late wife, Jan, in the 1980s.

Since then it has nursed seals, otters and other marine mammals back to health through the Braer oil spill and countless winter storms.

This year’s spree marks the first since Jan’s passing late last year.

“Jan would have absolutely loved it,” said Mr Bevington. “It brings out the best in human spirit.”

