Isles have the slowest first-class post in Scotland

The government’s independent consumer advocacy body has called for greater postal service safeguards, after new Royal Mail data revealed Shetland has some of the slowest first-class post in Scotland.

Less than 30 per cent of first-class post arrived on time to Shetland last year, according to the figures. Deliveries to the Western Isles were marginally quicker. In Orkney 54 per cent of first-class post was delivered on time.

Across mainland Scotland, regulators require Royal Mail to deliver more than nine out of every ten first class letters within one working day. No such targets exist for the northern and western isles, which Consumer Scotland said has allowed standards to slip.

“The lack of quality of service targets for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles means there

are no safeguards for consumers in these areas on the minimum levels of service that they

can expect,” said Grace Remmington, Consumer Scotland’s head of post.

“This limits options for Ofcom to enforce improved performance from Royal Mail.”

Regulators Ofcom fined Royal Mail £10.5 million last year for missing those targets in mainland Scotland, and are currently investigating Royal Mail for missing them again.

Delivery rates across the rest of Scotland have improved two per cent since the year before. In the northern and western isles they have gotten worse.

Mr Remmington went on to say that logistical issues, including ferries, make mainland delivery rates unfeasible for Shetland, but that the isles should have some target nonetheless.

