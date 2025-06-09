Open marine sustainability conference at UHI Tuesday

Aerial image of Scalloway campus.

As world leaders gather in Nice for this year’s UN ocean conference, scientists and conservationists are hosting their own day of marine science seminars and talks tomorrow (Tuesday).

The day will begin with an afternoon conference from 2pm at the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) Scalloway campus, followed by an evening talk and Q&A from 7pm.

The event comes in the wake both of David Attenborough’s new Oceans documentary, and the government’s announcement this morning (Monday) to ban bottom trawling in a number of English marine protected areas.

Tomorrow’s event will seek to bring together industry with researchers to discuss sustainable management and restoration — from existing citizen science initiatives, to seagrass planting planned for this summer.

As well as talks from fishing representatives, government researchers and UHI academics, the afternoon conference will see the launch of UHI Shetland’s new “guiding marine restoration” plan.

You can find free tickets for the afternoon’s talks here, and the evening here.