News

UHI Shetland appoints Stephen Leask as chairman of management board

Shetland Times June 9, 2025 0
UHI Shetland appoints Stephen Leask as chairman of management board
UHI Shetlands Lerwick campus.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask has been announced as the new chairman of the board of management at UHI Shetland.

The board were “delighted” to make the announcement as Mr Leask brings a “wealth of experience”.

As well as his role representing the town and Bressay ward, Mr Leask also had a successful career as regional manager and advisor and consultant at Harbro.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, the new chairman said he was “pleased” and “honoured” to take on the role.

“I look forward to working in close collaboration with staff, students, and our wider community guided by the UHI Shetland principles of openness, respect, and excellence,” Mr Leask said.

He said the role of a leader was to turn a vision into reality, and through “effort, efficiency, and effectiveness” the board could continue to build a college that meets the training and industry needs at the heart of the community.

The outgoing interim chairman Mason Robbins said it was a “privilege” to hold the role temporarily.

Mr Robbins said the new chairman would be a “valuable” asset to have and had a “genuine passion” for the isles and its future.

He added: “With Stephen’s leadership, I believe UHI Shetland is well positioned to strengthen its role in the community, support our students and staff, and grow as a centre of learning and innovation for the islands and beyond.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

Saving seagrass habitats
News

Saving seagrass habitats

UHI Shetland’s marine science research department is launching a new project to aid therecovery of important seagrass habitats. The “Restoring Shetland’s Marlie Meadows” project aims…

March 1, 2025 | 12.30am
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.