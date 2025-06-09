UHI Shetland appoints Stephen Leask as chairman of management board

UHI Shetlands Lerwick campus.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask has been announced as the new chairman of the board of management at UHI Shetland.

The board were “delighted” to make the announcement as Mr Leask brings a “wealth of experience”.

As well as his role representing the town and Bressay ward, Mr Leask also had a successful career as regional manager and advisor and consultant at Harbro.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, the new chairman said he was “pleased” and “honoured” to take on the role.

“I look forward to working in close collaboration with staff, students, and our wider community guided by the UHI Shetland principles of openness, respect, and excellence,” Mr Leask said.

He said the role of a leader was to turn a vision into reality, and through “effort, efficiency, and effectiveness” the board could continue to build a college that meets the training and industry needs at the heart of the community.

The outgoing interim chairman Mason Robbins said it was a “privilege” to hold the role temporarily.

Mr Robbins said the new chairman would be a “valuable” asset to have and had a “genuine passion” for the isles and its future.

He added: “With Stephen’s leadership, I believe UHI Shetland is well positioned to strengthen its role in the community, support our students and staff, and grow as a centre of learning and innovation for the islands and beyond.”