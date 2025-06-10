Bergen-Shetland Yacht Race to arrive in Lerwick next week 

The crew of Lolmao who won the first across the line trophy in 2024, presented by Calum Grains of Lerwick Port Authority. Photo: Alexa Fitzgibbon.

Around 150 crew are expected to take part in the 37th Bergen-Shetland Yacht Race which will arrive in Lerwick next week,

Race organisers say the 37th annual event will feature 29 yacht, including a mix of repeat visitors and newcomers competing.

Shetlander James Anderson will be taking part in his yacht Swiftwing.

The fleet will leave Bergen next Wednesday, 18th June, and are expected to reach Lerwick on the afternoon of the following day if winds are favourable.

One of the larger vessels, such as the 76 foot Enderpeal, which is making a return visit ahead of the Fastnet Race, is expected to be leading the pack in the friendly competition.

Yellowbrick tracking will again be used to provide up-to-date positions of the fleet to monitor their progress.

After arriving, crew members will have a couple of days in Shetland ahead of the prize giving event at Mareel on the Friday evening.

The yachts will then depart for the return leg at 5pm on Saturday, 21st June.

For the first time since 2019, this year’s event will be preceded by the North Sea Triangle Event, which will see a fleet of 32 cruising Dutch yachts arrive in Lerwick.

They are expected to arrive from Monday onwards, sailing at their own pace.

With 87 crew, they fleet will depart Lerwick on Thursday morning for Flekkefjord in Norway.

Their triangle event concludes with a return back to Harlingen in the Netherlands.