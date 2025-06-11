Charitable Trust investments bouncing back from global uncertainty

Despite tariff wars, real wars and global uncertainty, the Shetland Charitable Trust’s (SCT) investments have increased since the start of this financial year.

The fund — originally established to disburse the profits of North Sea oil — currently sits at £458.8 million, up roughly £25m since April.

“Despite the volatility we are seeing the external investments starting to creep back up,” said SCT chairman Robert Leask at a board meeting last Thursday.

Overall last year was still a poor year for the trust, which made enough to cover its grant spending but only a quarter of its average return from the past half decade.

At last week’s meeting trustees agreed that more instability could be expected on the horizon, but that the SCT’s new financial strategy (ditching property and diversified growth funds for infrastructure and private credit) could help hedge against this.

SCT also announced a new trustee.

Andy Turnbull is an environmental consultant and nature-based investment advisor, with a background in

timber and food production as well as landscape-scale nature restoration.