‘Despicable’ vandals scratched swastika into wall around VE Day

The Lerwick community gardens.

Vandals who scratched a swastika into a wall around the time of VE Day have been branded “despicable”.

Community safety and resilience board chairman Allison Duncan highlighted the “shocking” issue today (Wednesday) alongside other anti-social behaviour in town.

Anti-social behaviour has been a frequent topic of concern at the board’s meetings - and it is now hoped the introduction of Church of Scotland street pastors could help address the issue.

Mr Duncan said there were allegations of underage drinking in the Lerwick community gardens - and various incidents of vandalism too.

He said books had been taken from an outdoor library, torn up and scattered around the garden. And a couple of benches had been moved with one needing to be taken away for repairs.

Mr Duncan said the problems were continuing “week in week out”, including public urination.

He said the swastika graffiti was “despicable”.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell acknowledged the problem and agreed some of the instances described were “really quite shocking”.

Following previous reports, Mr Sewell said he had appointed a sergeant to tackle the problem, who had been working with the council’s Anti-social behaviour officer Billy Mycock.

Mr Sewell said his officers would be keeping a close eye on the situation over the next few months and urged anyone with concerns to make a report.

He highlighted plans by the Church of Scotland to introduce street pastors later this summer, which he hopes will help address the problem.

Street pastors engage with people on the streets at night to care for them, listen to them and help them.