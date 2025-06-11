News

‘Despicable’ vandals scratched swastika into wall around VE Day

June 11, 2025 0
‘Despicable’ vandals scratched swastika into wall around VE Day
The Lerwick community gardens. 

Vandals who scratched a swastika into a wall around the time of VE Day have been branded “despicable”.

Community safety and resilience board chairman Allison Duncan highlighted the “shocking” issue today (Wednesday) alongside other anti-social behaviour in town.

Anti-social behaviour has been a frequent topic of concern at the board’s meetings - and it is now hoped the introduction of Church of Scotland street pastors could help address the issue. 

Mr Duncan said there were allegations of underage drinking in the Lerwick community gardens - and various incidents of vandalism too.

He said books had been taken from an outdoor library, torn up and scattered around the garden. And a couple of benches had been moved with one needing to be taken away for repairs. 

Mr Duncan said the problems were continuing “week in week out”, including public urination. 

He said the swastika graffiti was “despicable”.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell acknowledged the problem and agreed some of the instances described were “really quite shocking”.

Following previous reports, Mr Sewell said he had appointed a sergeant to tackle the problem, who had been working with the council’s Anti-social behaviour officer Billy Mycock.

Mr Sewell said his officers would be keeping a close eye on the situation over the next few months and urged anyone with concerns to make a report.

He highlighted plans by the Church of Scotland to  introduce street pastors later this summer, which he hopes will help address the problem. 

Street pastors engage with people on the streets at night to care for them, listen to them and help them.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.