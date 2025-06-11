Stuart Hill jailed for three months

Stuart Hill.

Sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill has been jailed for three months after refusing to comply with an unpaid work order.

The 82-year-old was handed the punishment at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) after it was revealed he had issued Sheriff Ian Cruickshank with two invoices totalling £264,000.

Last week, the sheriff ordered Hill to complete 75 hours of unpaid work after he refused to pay an outstanding fine issued at Kirkwall Sheriff Court in 2017.

The court heard today how Hill had refused to sign court documents or comply with the order.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he did not want to send an 82-year-old man to jail – but added Hill’s actions had left him with no other option.

When the case was first called Hill claimed the court had “no authority” over him, describing it as a “legal fiction”.

He continued to challenge the court’s jurisdiction but the sheriff had heard enough.

“You have told me that 1,000 times,” Sheriff Cruickshank said.

“I’m not going to take it any more.”

After an adjournment to allow time for Hill to reconsider his actions, the court heard how the Sovereign Nation of Shetland had addressed a letter to the Sheriff which was received this morning.

Inside was two invoices — one for “the man” Ian Cruickshank and the other to “Sheriff Ian Cruickshank”. Each invoice was for the sum of £132,000.

Despite being given time to reconsider, Hill continued to challenge the court’s jurisdiction.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment.