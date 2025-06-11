Warning over potent synthetic opiates after officers administer seven shots of life-saving anti-overdose drug

Chief inspector Chris Sewell. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A warning over the potency of synthetic opioids has been issued after it took seven doses of anti-overdose medication to revive a casualty.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell said his officers had saved the man’s life by administering the Naloxone.

The incident had been reported previously but at today’s (Wednesday) community safety and resilience board meeting, Mr Sewell shared more details of his officers’ bravery - and issued a warning about the availability of deadly drugs in the isles.

Whereas one or two doses of Naloxone is usually sufficient for a person to regain consciousness following an opiate overdose, Mr Sewell said seven doses were needed on this occasion.

“It highlights the potency of some of the drugs that are available in the isles and the risks of taking synthetic opioids which have that increased potency and risk,” he added.

“Credit to the officers who continued to administer the Naloxone.”

Mr Sewell said the casualty had been unconscious and was not breathing when his officers forced entry to their address - but was up and walking about the following day.

“It was a tragic set of circumstances but ultimately a positive outcome,” he said.

Mr Sewell said there had been a change in “drug trends” which had seen more people taking synthetic opiates.

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson praised the officers for their life-saving efforts.

He said he hoped the person who was saved made the most of their second chance at life.

• Naloxone is a lifesaving mediation that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose and is available to anyone who may experience or witness an overdose.

For details of where to access Naloxone, as well as support services, please see Naloxone Provision – Shetland Alcohol & Drug Partnership.