POLL: Would you try surströmming (fermented herring)?

June 13, 2025 0
A tin of surströmming being opened outside The Shetland Times' office. 

One of our reporters bought a tin of surströmming from Island Fish this week – after a Facebook post suggested customers might “fancy a challenge”?

Subsequent investigations revealed how the supposed delicacy was often voted as having the ‘the worst smell in the world” while its fermentation process meant the tin was prone to “bulging” and had seen it banned form most airlines.

One food critic wrote : “The biggest challenge when eating surströmming is to vomit only after the first bite, as opposed to before”.

In the interests of investigative journalism two members of the newsteam gave it a taste test this morning,

The result can be seen on the video bellow.

Suitably informed about the risks, we are now asking our readers for this week’s poll whether they would be willing to try fermented herring.

