Shetland Pride committee chairman Gary Mouat, pictured centre, at the start of this year's parade.

The haar lifted and a riot of rainbow colour once again flooded the streets of Lerwick for the fourth annual Shetland Pride festival.

The procession kicked off this morning (Saturday) from the Market Cross with the Bigton Samba Band setting the pace and rhythm.

Scores of brightly dressed folk of all ages paraded through town as throngs of well-wishers lined the streets.

Shetland Pride committee chairman Gary Mouat described the parade as a “vibrant and energetic celebration of love”.

Talking to The Shetland Times before the parade began he said everything was going to plan.

“Everything is going to plan, everyone seems happy so come along and have a look at what’s on – it’s the perfect thing to do on the weekend,” he added.

Ahead of this year’s event Mr Mouat and his committee appealed for people to support the event – saying it was more important than ever.

In a lengthy social media post, he highlighted concerns about the worrying rise in bigotry against the LGBTQIA+ community, spearheaded by global events and the slide towards authoritarianism.

Mr Mouat said he had received a good response to his comments, with many people agreeing it needed to be said.

The festivities are set to continue this afternoon at the Pride Village in Gilbertson Park followed by two evening events.

The Shetland Pride Youth Party for people aged 14-18 takes place at the Lerwick PRyal British egion from 8pm to midnight.

For adults, ehe evening party will be in Sound Hall from 8pm-1am with performances form new Shetland band Toadfish as well as from local and visiting drag artists.