Shetland swimmer takes gold in British Masters Championships

Andrew Hirst June 15, 2025
Emmie Hutchison took gold at the British Masters Championship.

Shetland swimmer Emmie Hutchison has won gold at the British Masters Championships.

Hutchison took the top spot in the 100m butterfly for her age group at the London Aquatic Centre on Friday with a time of 1min 6 secs.

She said she was “really happy” with the race time and looking to be even faster at the Orkney 2025 Island Games next month.

The British Masters Championships is the highest level of domestic masters swimming in Great Britain.

This year’s event has seen British, European and world records broken as hundreds of top athletes took the water for three days of racing.

