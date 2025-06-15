Volunteer lifesavers honoured after rescuing 600 casualties over 33 years

Lerwick Lifeboat crew - Marcus Thomason and Garry Bremner were presented with RNLI certificates of service by branch chairman John Webster. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Two or the Lerwick Lifeboat’s volunteer crew members have been honoured for their combined 33 years of service saving lives at seas.

RNLI Lerwick chairman John Webster recently presented certificates of service to Marcus Thomason and Garry Bremner for their efforts.

Mr Thomason served on the crew from 2000-22 and was also a mechanic for much of this time, while Mr Bremner served from 2008-19 and was second coxswain from 2012.

During their combined 33 years of service, they rescued or aided over 600 casualties – 476 during Mr Thomason’s service and 158 during Mr Bremner’s.

Paying tribute to the pair on Facebook, the Lerwick branch said: “The RNLI relies on dedicated volunteers, who come from many walks of life, to join our lifeboat crew and in many roles ashore, so that we can all help save lives at sea .

“From all of us involved with Lerwick Lifeboat, we’d like to offer our huge thanks to Marcus and Garry for their service.”