Volunteers sought to help with tourist centre reopening

The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

Volunteers have been urged to help with the reopening of the tourist centre – or risk seeing it close for good.

Shetland Tourism Association issued the appeal in the hope of saving the service.

The tourist centre has been closed since November when VisitScotland left as part of its nationwide closure of all iCentres.

New owners Elaine Nicolson and Netta Simpson completed the purchase of the building from Shetland Islands Council in April following a number of frustrating delays.

They have invited the STA to run the centre in a similar fashion to before but with a greater emphasis on Shetland arts and crafts.

Members have been discussing plans to set up a new organisation to run the business.

But they also need volunteers to get it back up and running.

Posting on Facebook, the STA said the volunteers were needed to “help get the doors open and provide a valuable service to our visitors”.

“The Shetland Tourism Association are working hard for Shetland not to lose this valuable service in the heart of Lerwick,” it said.

“We are also looking for sponsors from Shetland businesses and organisations to support us to support Shetland’s growing tourism sector.”

Email [email protected] more information on volunteering or becoming a member.