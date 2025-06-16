£3.2m deep-water port project to remove 450,000 cubic metres of materials

Vessel Odin at work. Photo: Boskalis Westminster Ltd.

A multi-million pound project has been announced to enhance Shetland’s deep-water port capabilities.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) said the first phase involving “soft-dredging” of the harbour would begin this month, followed by a “hard dredge” to be completed by the end of the year.

The £3.2m development will see 450,000 cubic metres of material removed and disposed of at a site north of Bressay.

It will deepen the central area of the port as well as areas at Dales Voe.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said: “Going ahead with this next dredging project reflects the strength of the authority‘s position and our confidence in the potential of the port’s diversified activities.

“Dredging will open the door to the next stage of the port’s evolution, attracting future generations of larger vessels and benefitting all port users, particularly the pelagic fishing, cruise, oil and gas and renewables sectors.”

The contract has been awarded to Boskalis Westminster Ltd, a global provider of maritime services, including dredging.

The award follows tendering led by project managers, Scottish-based Arch Henderson, part of international consulting engineers, Royal HaskoningDHV.

Boskalis Westminster managing director Paul de Jong said: “It is fantastic to see the impressive developments in the Lerwick port since our last works here in 2008 and we are proud to be able to return for another project that will allow even more growth.

“Involving trailer dredging, backhoe dredging and marine drilling and blasting, this is a complex project that we look forward to successfully completing for Lerwick Port Authority.”

The North Ness channel will be deepened and widened, improving navigational margins and access to Mair’s Pier which will be dredged to a continuous 10 metres at the quayside.

Approaches to Gremista quay will also be deepened, facilitating future developments for the fishing industry.

Dredging includes improving the approaches at Dales Voe and deepening the section of quay completed in 2016 to 12.5 metres depth to match the original quay.

Final depths next to the quay will increase to 14.5 metres and to 16 metres in the approaches.