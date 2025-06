A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

A person with a suspected broken ankle was rescued by Coastguard this afternoon (Monday) in Clousta.

Emergency services responded to a call made at 4.30pm to an incident on the West Side.

Teams from Lerwick, Hillswick, Walls and Sumburgh were called to the aid of the injured person.

A rescue helicopter transferred the casualty to the Clickimin landing site in the town.