Interconnector fund worth over £335k will provide new pathways

Kergord converter station. Photo: SSEN

A new community benefit fund worth £335,000 has been announced - with safer walking and cycling facilities the first projects to get going.

SSEN Transmission announced the fund this week as part of its HVDC interconnector development, which energised last year.

The 260km subsea cable connects Shetland with the mainland National Grid, enabling power from the Viking Energy windfarm to be sent south.

It will also enable Shetland homes and businesses to receive power from the mainland, increasingly reliability, once the Gremista battery park is built next yer.

SSEN will provide £677,250 to the community benefit fund, which will be split equally between projects in Shetland and Caithness.

It means £338,625 will be available for Shetland projects, identified by community groups, over the next four years.

These will be delivered through Win Furt, a charity, which was set up to implement the wishes of communities in Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale, where the HVDC cable makes landfall before connecting to the HVDC converter station at Upper Kergord.

The charity will use the first instalment for the construction of new foot and cycle paths in the area, which have been identified as a priority for local communities.

Named the Shetland HVDC Link Local Fund, it is among the first of SSEN Transmission’s schemes for communities near to new and upgraded infrastructure, with more expected to follow.

The UK government published new guidance in March for community benefit funding, which is expected to result in over £100m for communities in the north of Scotland.

The funding comes as part of SSEN Transmission’s planned investment of at least £22bn in new onshore and offshore infrastructure.

SSEN Transmission’s economic development manager Gary Hughes said he was “delighted” to announce the funding, which showed the scale of opportunity for communities near proposed new and upgraded transmission infrastructure.

“We are already seeing the positive impact of community benefit funding that comes alongside our work to upgrade the transmission network, with over £2.2m awarded to projects and initiatives in the north of Scotland so far, including nearly £1m in the Highlands and Islands,” he added.

“The Shetland HVDC Link is a landmark development that has connected the islands to the mainland electricity grid for the first time, unlocking Shetland’s clean power potential and making a significant contribution to national clean energy and energy security ambitions.

“This fund is another step towards securing its positive legacy, delivering tangible benefits in the communities hosting our infrastructure and improving the quality of life for local people.”

Win Furt chairman Andrew Archer said the charity was delighted to receive the fndung,

“We know from the consultation work done by Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale Community Council and then by Win Furt, that safer walking and cycling are priorities for our local community and the money will help hugely to deliver this,” he added.

“Win Furt’s current projects are for a combined footpath and cycle path in Tingwall and for a footpath around Hellister Loch in Weisdale.

“Design work at Tingwall started a few months ago and we keep getting asked what is happening with the project at Hellister – this funding allows us to start work on that project as well so it’s tremendous news.”





