Free school meals pilot to begin in August

School meals.

A pilot to expand free school meals to pupils from first to third year will begin in the isles from August.

Shetland Islands Council was one of eight local authorities to be selected as a pilot area for the scheme in partnership with the Scottish government on the test of change phase of the programme.

As a result bairns in S1 to S3 in receipt of Scottish Child Payment will be given free school meals for the academic year from the start of the new term.

SNP MSP Emma Roddick said she was “really pleased” to see Shetland selected as part of the pilot.

“It is very important that any expansion of support aimed at tackling poverty and promoting equity works everywhere in Scotland, so we need to trial these things in island communities as well as urban centres on the mainland,” Ms Roddick said.

She hoped it would “make a real difference” to families throughout the pilot’s duration and give the government key information that will allow more access to support in future.