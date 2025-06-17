Island games association selects flag bearer and water carrier

Sprinter Katie Dinwoodie (left) will be this year's water carrier and triathlete Lynsey Henderson will carry the Shetland flag at the opening ceremony. Photo: Shetland IGA.

Lynsey Henderson and Katie Dinwoodie will carry the flag and water for Team Shetland when the NatWest Island Games kicks-off next month.

The pair won medals at the last island games in Guernsey and will have the honour playing a part in this year’s opening ceremony.

Games stalwart Henderson defended Shetland’s bronze medal in the triathlon two years ago, taking her medal tally to three.

While athlete Dinwoodie claimed two bronze medals, doubling her own collection and smashing her own personal best time in the 100 metres.

Chairwoman of the Shetland Island Games Association Lesley Hutchison said she was pleased to announce the selection of both Henderson and Dinwoodie as representatives at the opening ceremony on 12th July.

“They’re both successful games athletes, and fantastic ambassadors for their sports who deserve to be centre stage at the opening ceremony,” Hutchison said.

At the ceremony in Kirkwall’s Bignold Park, Henderson will carry the flag, leading Team Shetland as the island games celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Dinwoodie will join representatives of each competing team ceremonially pour water from their island into a fountain that runs throughout the games week.