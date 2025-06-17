Sport

Island games association selects flag bearer and water carrier

Kevin Craigens June 17, 2025 0
Island games association selects flag bearer and water carrier
Sprinter Katie Dinwoodie (left) will be this year's water carrier and triathlete Lynsey Henderson will carry the Shetland flag at the opening ceremony. Photo: Shetland IGA.

Lynsey Henderson and Katie Dinwoodie will carry the flag and water for Team Shetland when the NatWest Island Games kicks-off next month.

The pair won medals at the last island games in Guernsey and will have the honour playing a part in this year’s opening ceremony.

Games stalwart Henderson defended Shetland’s bronze medal in the triathlon two years ago, taking her medal tally to three.

While athlete Dinwoodie claimed two bronze medals, doubling her own collection and smashing her own personal best time in the 100 metres.

Chairwoman of the Shetland Island Games Association Lesley Hutchison said she was pleased to announce the selection of both Henderson and Dinwoodie as representatives at the opening ceremony on 12th July.

“They’re both successful games athletes, and fantastic ambassadors for their sports who deserve to be centre stage at the opening ceremony,” Hutchison said.

At the ceremony in Kirkwall’s Bignold Park, Henderson will carry the flag, leading Team Shetland as the island games celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Dinwoodie will join representatives of each competing team ceremonially pour water from their island into a fountain that runs throughout the games week.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.