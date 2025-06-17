Lifeboat launched after engine fire on sailing boat 

The Lerwic Lifeboat on a previous call.

The Lerwick Lifeboat has been tasked to assist the crew of a sailing boat after her engine caught fire.

Coastguard received reports of an incident involving a vessel five nautical miles north-east of Lerwick at around 2.50pm.

A coastguard officer confirmed the fire had been put out and no one was hurt.

However, volunteer lifesavers from the Lerwick RNLI have been asked to assist, including potentially towing the vessel back to harbour.