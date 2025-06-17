News

Lifeboat launched after engine fire on sailing boat 

June 17, 2025 0
Lifeboat launched after engine fire on sailing boat 
The Lerwic Lifeboat on a previous call. 

The Lerwick Lifeboat has been tasked to assist the crew of a sailing boat after her engine caught fire.

Coastguard received reports of an incident involving a vessel five nautical miles north-east of Lerwick at around 2.50pm.

A coastguard officer confirmed the fire had been put out and no one was hurt.

However, volunteer lifesavers from the Lerwick RNLI have been asked to assist, including potentially towing the vessel back to harbour. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.