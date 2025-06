Emergency services carried out a search this afternoon after reports of a small vessel taking water. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A search for a small vessel has come to an end after emergency services received reports of a small vessel taking water at St Ninian’s Isle.

The coastguard were alerted to a call around 2.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday) and rescue teams, including a helicopter and the RNLI was sent out.

Following the search, the coastguard confirmed there were no casualties.