Drivers urged to be considerate when passing runners in Simmer Dim Half Marathon

June 20, 2025 0
A previous Simmer Dim Half Marathon, 

Organisers of the Simmer Dim Half Marathon are appealing for drivers to be considerate when passing runners on the roads.

The race takes places on Sunday along a 13.1 mile route from Cunningsburgh to the finishing line at the Clickimin athletics track.

This year’s event will see 145 runners take part – the highest number of entries ever – and includes a mix of local athletes and visitors from all over the UK.

Shetland Amateur Athletics Club, which organises the half marathon, has appealed for drivers using the A970 between 10.30am and 1.30pm to be aware of the event and to be considerate of the runners by slowing down and giving them room as they pass.

Last year’s race was won by  Euan Duernberger and Michelle Sandison but with neither of them running this year, and some of the faster local runners also saving their legs ahead of the island games, organisers believe it will be interesting to see who claims the podium places.

Full report and photos will be in next week’s paper.

