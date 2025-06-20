In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 20th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Fears raised over future of the North Isles amid ferry fiasco
• EXCLUSIVE: Appeal launched after a third of defibrillators are out of use
• SIC issues apology over enhanced provision proposal
• Fetlar is dropped from fixed links plans
• Interview with former undercover officer on tackling drugs crisis
• Hundreds march in solidarity with the LGBTQ community
• SPORT: Shetland swimmer takes home British gold medal
