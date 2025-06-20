News

In this week’s Shetland Times

June 20, 2025
In this week's Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 20th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Fears raised over future of the North Isles amid ferry fiasco

• EXCLUSIVE: Appeal launched after a third of defibrillators are out of use 

• SIC issues apology over enhanced provision proposal 

• Fetlar is dropped from fixed links plans 

• Interview with former undercover officer on tackling drugs crisis 

• Hundreds march in solidarity with the LGBTQ community 

• SPORT: Shetland swimmer takes home British gold medal 

