News

Lifeboat tows yacht to safety after engine fault

June 20, 2025 0
Lifeboat tows yacht to safety after engine fault
Lerwick Lifeboat brought the yacht into Lerwick harbour at around midnight last night after a three-hour tow.  Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Volunteer lifesavers rescued a stricken yacht after she suffered an engine fault.

The RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat launched yesterday (Thursday) evening to aid the 11-metre  yacht near Sumburgh Head.

The British vessel had one person one board, having set off from Fair Isle at around noon that day. 

She had been heading north towards Lerwick but developed engine  problems, thought to be fuel-related.

Although the light-westerly breeze was almost ideal to continue the voyage northwards under sail, winds fell away in the early evening leaving the vessel making almost no headway.

The skipper of the vessel asked the coastguard for help.

Lerwick Lifeboat launched at around 8.40pm and reached the vessel around 45 minutes later, around two nautical miles east of Dunrossness.

After putting a member of the lifeboat crew aboard, the coxswain determined that a tow was necessary and a tow-line was established.

Both vessels made steady progress northwards to Lerwick averaging around six to seven knots, reaching the harbour justafter midnight, where the yacht was brought alongside the Alexandra Wharf.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “We were pleased to help this yacht into Lerwick, which they wouldn’t easily have been able to do with such light winds for sailing.

“We hope the skipper can now carry out the necessary engine repairs in the safety of the harbour before continuing their voyage.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.