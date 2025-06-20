Lifeboat tows yacht to safety after engine fault

Lerwick Lifeboat brought the yacht into Lerwick harbour at around midnight last night after a three-hour tow. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Volunteer lifesavers rescued a stricken yacht after she suffered an engine fault.

The RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat launched yesterday (Thursday) evening to aid the 11-metre yacht near Sumburgh Head.

The British vessel had one person one board, having set off from Fair Isle at around noon that day.

She had been heading north towards Lerwick but developed engine problems, thought to be fuel-related.

Although the light-westerly breeze was almost ideal to continue the voyage northwards under sail, winds fell away in the early evening leaving the vessel making almost no headway.

The skipper of the vessel asked the coastguard for help.

Lerwick Lifeboat launched at around 8.40pm and reached the vessel around 45 minutes later, around two nautical miles east of Dunrossness.

After putting a member of the lifeboat crew aboard, the coxswain determined that a tow was necessary and a tow-line was established.

Both vessels made steady progress northwards to Lerwick averaging around six to seven knots, reaching the harbour justafter midnight, where the yacht was brought alongside the Alexandra Wharf.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “We were pleased to help this yacht into Lerwick, which they wouldn’t easily have been able to do with such light winds for sailing.

“We hope the skipper can now carry out the necessary engine repairs in the safety of the harbour before continuing their voyage.”