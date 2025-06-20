News

Revamped UnstFest shed opening

The revamped UnstFest Shed will be formally opened tomorrow night (Saturday) at 6pm when Rosie Gazey will cut the ribbon to the new building.

The old cladding on the building had to be completely replaced and so a new shed has been built on the site to store the huge variety of UnstFest equipment that has accumulated over the years.

After the opening the shed will be open for a Tammie Norie Race night where you can speculate on puffins racing round a track, similar to a horse race night.

There will be water jumps and fences for the Nories to cross, so it may not be an easy flight for them.

After a series of races there will be music to entertain the punters.

After the night is over, the shed will revert back to being the Unstfest store, in readiness for this year’s festival which takes place from 7th -13th July.

The main feature this year will be the appearance of the Premier British Wrestling team performing three live shows plus workshops for budding wrestlers, all taking place in a ring at the Haroldswick Show Shed.

