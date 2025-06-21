Carmichael votes to send assisted dying bill to House of Lords

The Palace of Westminster. Photo: David Iliff

The isles MP voted in favour of the Westminster assisted dying bill in parliament as it passed it third reading.

A majority of members in the House of Commons agreed to send the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to the House of Lords yesterday (Friday) before it is given a Royal stamp of approval.

This comes weeks after the Scottish parliament agreed to progress a similar bill in Holyrood.

Alistair Carmichael MP was one of 314 parliamentarians to join the “aye” side of the debate, while there were 291 “noes”.

Mr Carmichael was joined in the “aye” chamber by 56 of his 72 Liberal Democrat colleagues.