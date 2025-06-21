News

Carmichael votes to send assisted dying bill to House of Lords

Kevin Craigens June 21, 2025
Carmichael votes to send assisted dying bill to House of Lords
The Palace of Westminster. Photo: David Iliff

The isles MP voted in favour of the Westminster assisted dying bill in parliament as it passed it third reading.

A majority of members in the House of Commons agreed to send the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to the House of Lords yesterday (Friday) before it is given a Royal stamp of approval.

This comes weeks after the Scottish parliament agreed to progress a similar bill in Holyrood.

Alistair Carmichael MP was one of 314 parliamentarians to join the “aye” side of the debate, while there were 291 “noes”.

Mr Carmichael was joined in the “aye” chamber by 56 of his 72 Liberal Democrat colleagues.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.