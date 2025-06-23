Laidlaw announced as SSQC managing director

Steven Laidlaw has been appointed as the new managing director of SSQC.

The announcement was made today (Monday) after Mr Laidlaw spent several months as the interim general manager.

SSQC, provide a range of food and drink microbiology, chemical, aquaculture and water quality testing in the isles, and this move comes as it looks to expand and attract business from around the country.

Working closely with a “dedicated” and “professional” team providing a range of essential testing services, he believes that they have a strong foundation on which to build.

The company has also been working “quietly behind the scenes” to deliver its services to a “loyal” customer base.

“What’s striking is the incredible depth of expertise within the team and the level of care and service they provide day in, day out,” Mr Laidlaw said. “My role is to make sure more people know that this capability exists locally, and that they can access it on a same-day-service basis.”

Mr Laidlaw’s appointment signals a new chapter for the company, as it expands its customer base, strengthens relationships with local businesses, and raises awareness of the high-quality services available right on their doorstep.

He was formerly the chief executive of the Shetland Recreational Trust.