Flea calls for council staff to undergo drink and drug testing

Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan.

A senior councillor has called for all SIC staff to be subjected to random drug and alcohol tests.

Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan made the calls today following a report on the ferry service and its failure to comply with testing requirements.

Chief internal auditor Jillian Campbell said it was council policy for ferry staff with “safety critical roles” to be subjected to random drink and drug tests - but none had been carried out since before the pandemic.

Mr Duncan said the gravity of the situation was “substantial” – and called for more widespread testing.

“Random testing should not only be within the ferry service but throughout the whole council,” he said.

“But that’s for another day and I will be following that up.”

Mr Duncan also questioned why the ferry service had been given until the end of August to resume testing.

“I think the implementation should be with immediate effect,” he said.

Ms Campbell explained the testing had stopped as the equipment had gone out of date and had not been replaced.

She said management was reviewing the policy and that would take time as it required input from other stakeholders, including trade unions.

Mr Duncan said he found the report “extremely serious”.

“Thankfully, nothing’s happened,” he said.

“Because if there had been any drink of drug failures it could have resulted in serious consequences for ferry personnel and anyone travelling on the ferries.

“As highlighted here today, I believe it is paramount that the council’s senior management instructs ferry service marine superintendents that the existing substance misuse policy for random testing should be given top priority with immediate effect.”

Ms Campbell gave an overall “reasonable assurance” for the ferry service.





