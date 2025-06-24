News

Flea calls for council staff to undergo drink and drug testing

June 24, 2025 0
Flea calls for council staff to undergo drink and drug testing
Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan.

A senior councillor has called for all SIC staff to be subjected to random drug and alcohol tests.

Audit committee chairman Allison Duncan made the calls today following a report on the ferry service and its failure to comply with testing requirements.

Chief internal auditor Jillian Campbell said it was council policy for ferry staff with “safety critical roles” to be subjected to random drink and drug tests - but none had been carried out since before the pandemic. 

Mr Duncan said the gravity of the situation was “substantial” – and called for more widespread testing.

“Random testing should not only be within the ferry service but throughout the whole council,” he said.

“But that’s for another day and I will be following that up.”

Mr Duncan also questioned why the ferry service had been given until the end of August to resume testing.

“I think the implementation should be with immediate effect,” he said. 

Ms Campbell explained the testing had stopped as the equipment had gone out of date and had not been replaced.

She said management was reviewing the policy and that would take time as it required input from other stakeholders, including trade unions. 

Mr Duncan said he found the report “extremely serious”.

“Thankfully, nothing’s happened,” he said.

“Because if there had been any drink of drug failures it could have resulted in serious consequences for ferry personnel and anyone travelling on the ferries.

“As highlighted here today, I believe it is paramount that the council’s senior management instructs ferry service marine superintendents that the existing substance misuse policy for random testing should be given top priority with immediate effect.”

Ms Campbell gave an overall “reasonable assurance” for the ferry service.



TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.