News

Contractor for Cullivoe road project named

Shetland Times June 26, 2025 0
Contractor for Cullivoe road project named
The Cullivoe road. Photo: SIC

The contract for the long-awaited Cullivoe Road project has been awarded to CW Johnson Plant Ltd.

The firm was revealed as the preferred bidder earlier this month when councillors gave the green light to the £13.3m project.

The new 6.8 metre wide two-lane road will replace the current single-track.   

Shetland Islands Council says the work should take two years to complete, with initial groundworks expected to begin this summer.   

The SIC insists disruption over this period will be minimal, with the 4.5km of new road constructed off the current alignment.

The project will be funded from use of council reserves and borrowing.   

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.