Contractor for Cullivoe road project named

The Cullivoe road. Photo: SIC

The contract for the long-awaited Cullivoe Road project has been awarded to CW Johnson Plant Ltd.

The firm was revealed as the preferred bidder earlier this month when councillors gave the green light to the £13.3m project.

The new 6.8 metre wide two-lane road will replace the current single-track.

Shetland Islands Council says the work should take two years to complete, with initial groundworks expected to begin this summer.

The SIC insists disruption over this period will be minimal, with the 4.5km of new road constructed off the current alignment.

The project will be funded from use of council reserves and borrowing.