In this week’s Shetland Times

June 27, 2025 0
In today’s (Friday, 27th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Last ever paper printed in Shetland – but find out how this newspaper will continue under new ownership

• EXCLUSIVE: Future of proposed windfarm uncertain after major funder pulls out 

• EXCLUSIVE: Source of fixed links funding remains unclear after government says it is not their “responsibility”

• EXCLUSIVE: A proposed subsea cable could create “significant challenges” for fishermen 

• EXCLUSIVE: Justice social workers detail methods of “rehabilitating” offenders 

• EXCLUSIVE: Multiple driving tests cancelled due to examiner shortage 

• SPORT: Cup victory for Thistle’s Under 18s. 

