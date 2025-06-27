In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 27th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Last ever paper printed in Shetland – but find out how this newspaper will continue under new ownership

• EXCLUSIVE: Future of proposed windfarm uncertain after major funder pulls out

• EXCLUSIVE: Source of fixed links funding remains unclear after government says it is not their “responsibility”

• EXCLUSIVE: A proposed subsea cable could create “significant challenges” for fishermen

• EXCLUSIVE: Justice social workers detail methods of “rehabilitating” offenders

• EXCLUSIVE: Multiple driving tests cancelled due to examiner shortage

• SPORT: Cup victory for Thistle’s Under 18s.