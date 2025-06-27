New future beckons for the paper

Staff members at The Shetland Times. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

After a period of uncertainty, the future of The Shetland Times has been secured.

Highland News and Media, which publishes titles including The Inverness Courier and John O’Groat Journal, has purchased The Shetland Times newspaper business.

This secures not only the future of the title but also the employment of five journalists and two advertising staff.

Highland News and Media managing director Steve Barron said “The Shetland Times is an excellent local newspaper which passionately represents and champions the community it serves – credit to long-term owners Robert and June Wishart who have clearly been committed to local journalism and the Shetland community.

“These values are closely aligned with our own.

“The method of consumption may be changing but local news is as important as ever.

“By supporting our new colleagues in Shetland we’ll make sure that their important work continues.

“Our team is excited to add a well-respected local newspaper to our portfolio.”

From next week the paper will be printed on the mainland in full colour and in a more compact size.

In many parts of the islands it will also be on sale a day earlier, at the same time as Thursday’s daily newspapers. For others it can still be picked up as usual on a Friday morning.

The change of ownership ends a 131-year family connection with the newspaper.

Director Robert Wishart said: “A few weeks ago I feared that not only our family ties to the paper but the newspaper itself was finished.

“Now I’m delighted that Steve Barron and Highland News and Media have raced to ensure continuity of production following our abrupt decision to end printing of the paper at Gremista.

“It’s quite an achievement and gives the paper a new lease of life.”