Orca washes up in Yell Sound

Bull 161, identified by Hugh Harrop, where he stranded. Photo: Vivian Clark.

A dead killer whale washed up in Yell Sound on Thursday evening.

The bull, seen swimming around Sullom Voe over the past couple of days, was identified by local whale watchers as 161 from from a pod known as the Scottish/Icelandic 12s.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but the whale was not found entangled. Sampling and a possible necropsy have been arranged with the Scottish marine animal strandings scheme (Smass).

Local whale watcher Vivian Clark photographed bull 161 playing with seaweed the southeast end of Yell Sound this Tuesday, appearing “malnourished and thin”.

If you spot a stranding, Smass asks that you report it by calling 07979 245893, or emailing [email protected].