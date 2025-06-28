Immersive art exhibition to launch in aid of cancer charity 

Changing Tales by Gina Gelder. Photo: Living Lerwick

A free and immersive art exhibition will launch in support of a leading cancer charity - and to encourage people to reflect on their wellbeing.

Clan Cancer Support’s BookBench Trail features 41 sculptures across Shetland, Orkney and north-east Scotland.

Artists, schools and sponsors are transforming streets, parks and public spaces into a free gallery.

One of the Shetland sculptures was recently installed near Victoria Pier in Lerwick.

Designed by Northumberland-based wildlife artist Gina Gelder, and sponsored by Tulloch Developments Ltd, the sculpture is titled Changing Tales and features a horse galloping through waves on the front with seals on the rear.

Clan chose the open book format for this year’s sculpture trail, because of its listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to “open up and tell their story”.

“We hope the sculpture, which can seat two adults, will encourage people to take time to reflect on their wellbeing as they enjoy discovering the artwork on the trail,” Clan said.

“The eight-week trail is a fantastic way for you to get out and about in some of the best locations our local area has to offer, collecting and enjoying these works of art, as well as making memories with family, friends and loved ones.”

The sculptures have been transported and installed with help from Freeland Freight, which was announced as the trail’s logistics partner, with its work spanning around 500 miles from Stonehaven to Shetland.

The trail begins on Monday and will continue until 25th August.

After the event, there will be an opportunity to see all the sculptures in the Music Hall, Aberdeen, before they are auctioned off to raise funds for the charity.

Schools have also designed and created 38 smaller sculptures, as part of the Tiny Tales Trail.

The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025 has also teamed up with Clan to bring 12 nautically themed BookBench sculptures to the city.

People can find out where the sculptures are by buying a trail map from Clan in the Islesburgh Community Centre in King Harald Street.

The BookBench Trail app will also be available to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play ahead of the trail’s launch.