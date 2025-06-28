Student of the year praised as ‘outstanding example of what dedication and resilience can achieve’

UHI Shetland student of the year Naomi Robertson.

UHI Shetland has named its student of the year in recognition of her “exceptional growth, leadership and dedication to learning”.

Naomi Robertson has been a student at the college since 2018 when she enrolled on a childcare programme.

Since then she has take part in a collaborative initiative between the Eric Gray service and UHI Shetland, completing the enterprise and employability group awards at SCQF level four.

Her teaching team unanimously nominated her for the award, prising her for her academic commitment and invaluable contribution to the classroom.

Head of creative communities at the college Simon Clarke said: “Naomi is a fantastically enthusiastic member of the group who brings energy, humour and creativity to everything she does.

“She has become a confident and capable young woman who drives forward group tasks and uplifts those around her.”

Ms Robertson has been described as a “natural leader and role model” who often speaks on her classmates’ behalf when engaging with the college board and is “always ready with a kind word or helping hand” to support her peers.

Outside her curricular work, she has passed her driving test, taken on part-time work and is also a member of the army cadets and plays Abilty Shetland football.

Dr Clarke added: “She is kind, helpful and an outstanding example of what dedication and resilience can achieve

“Naomi has overcome significant learning challenges, but has never let these limit her.

“She embraces every opportunity and has become a voice for others as well as a success in her own right.

“We are incredibly proud of her.”

UHI Shetland has also acknowledged the following nominees.

• Finley Alexander Forwood (marine sciences, SVQ3 aquaculture – modern apprentice): Recognised for outstanding academic and practical achievement while working full-time in a high-pressure commercial hatchery.

• Asha Cape (health, care and society, NQ childhood practice SCQF6): Celebrated for her remarkable personal and academic transformation.

• Joe Johnson (technology, maritime and built environment, carpentry and joinery SCQF6): Respected for his practical excellence and quiet leadership.

• Bonnie Forrest (creative industries, MA art and social practice): Nominated for her distinction-level academic work and deeply ethical, socially engaged arts practice.

UHI Shetland principal Jane Lewis has congratulated all of the nominees.

“All the students have demonstrated throughout their time at UHI Shetland our values of Respect, Collaboration, Openness and Excellence,” Professor Lewis added.