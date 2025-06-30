SSE claims over £1.1 million in constraint payments this month

Viking Energy Windfarm.

Figures from the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF) have revealed up until yesterday (Sunday) SSE earned more than £1.1 million in constraint payments this month alone.

REF also estimated 78 per cent of what Viking’s operators claimed to be able to generate in June has been discarded.

Concerns were also raised on Stop More Windfarms On Shetland’s Facebook page over how often the turbines has been spotted not turning this month.

SSE stressed it had consistently made it clear it is not responsible for deciding “who gets constrained” when the grid is at capacity.

“As we’ve consistently said, the National Electricity System Operator — not SSE — decides who gets constrained when the grid is at capacity,” the energy giant said in a statement.

“The fix is faster grid upgrades. SSE is investing billions — more than it makes in profit — to build the grid that will boost capacity and help deliver more clean, homegrown energy across the UK.”