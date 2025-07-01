Firefighters free person trapped in phone box 

Firefighters at the scene of the incident in Lerwick

Firefighters rescued a person who became trapped in or beside a phone box.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it received a call for help in Lerwick at just after 5pm yesterday (Monday)

One crew attended the incident, which happened near the Freefield Pharmacy at the junction of Burgh Road and North Road.

A BT engineer also attended to make the phone box safe.

No casualties have been reported and the firefighters left the scene at around 6.20pm.

Although SFRS reported the casualty had been trapped inside the phone box, a witness subsequently said they had been stuck between the phone box and wall.